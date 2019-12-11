Kin of Amritsar train tragedy victims continue their protest on Day 3

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:20 IST

The families of Amritsar train tragedy continued their protest on Bhandari bridge in the holy city for the third day demanding government jobs for the kin of victims.

Women, children and elderly of more than 45 families whose loved ones were mowed down by a passenger train during Dussehra celebrations on October 19 last year, had started their agitation against the ‘un-fulfilled promises’ of the Congress government at 9 am on Monday.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Honey and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Shamsher Singh Shera had joined our protest but three days have elapsed but no Congress leader has come to see us. In October last, Congress government had promised government job for the next of kin of victims after conducting a socio-economic survey, but nothing has been done so far,” said Deepak Kumar, who is leading the protest.