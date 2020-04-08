Kin who refused to cremate Ludhiana corona victim immerse her ashes

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:28 IST

Two days after the district administration cremated coronavirus victim Surinder Kaur, 69, as her family refused to claim her body, the son and daughter-in-law of the woman collected her ashes and immersed these in a canal here on Tuesday.

Shimlapuri SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said the family expressed the wish to collect the deceased’s ashes on Monday evening. “The woman’s son Harpal and his wife collected the ashes and immersed them in a canal near Falahi Sahib gurdwara.”

He said that on Sunday when Surinder Kaur had passed away, the family was paranoid and refused to claim her body. “We had asked them to take the guidance of the doctors concerned but they did not listen.”

Brar said that the deceased was cremated by the administration as an unclaimed body. “We appreciate that the better sense prevailed and the family collected her ashes.”

While the family continues to remain incommunicado, officials said the former has decided to organise a ‘sehaj path’ in Shimlapuri gurdwara to perform ‘antim ardas’ for the deceased. On Monday, the district administration had announced to hold ‘akhand path’ for her bhog ceremony.