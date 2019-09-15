Kings must only give orders: CM to Bhosale in Satara

pune

Kings must give only orders,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while accepting requests of various development proposals made by Udayanraje Bhosale, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a public rally in Satara.

A day after Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP on Saturday, he read out a list of demands of various development projects while addressing the gathering in Satara which was willingly accepted by the chief minister.

Bhosale, said, “I request Chief Minister Fadnavis to work on various developmental projects such as road construction, commencement of the medical college, constructing homes, among others in Satara district. Like Pune, we should create an IT infrastructure in Satara along with establishing educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune and International Institute of Management Studies in Satara as well.”

Responding to Bhosale’s requests, Fadnavis while addressing the rally, announced Rs 50 crore for road construction in Satara.

He said, “Kings must order and not request. While I cannot read out the entire list of demands by Udayanraje Bhosale, however, I assure him that the government will toil hard to fulfil all the demands for development projects in Satara district.”

Taking a jibe at the NCP and Congress, Bhosale said, “Congress-NCP government always trivialised my demands which were regarding the development of the district. I faced a lot of rejections for many development proposals from the NCP-Congress government. On the contrary, the BJP government always welcomed my proposals.”

Fadnavis expressed his gratitude towards the people of Satara who gave a huge response to the Mahajanadesh Yatra.

