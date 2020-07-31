Kirit Somaiya demands resignation from Nitin Raut over inflated bills

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:50 IST

Kirit Somaiya, a former member of parliament has asked cabinet minister Nitin Raut to resign on Friday, during a press conference in Thane. He asked residents to not pay bogus electricity bills and file a criminal case against the Maharashtra State Electricity Board instead.

After receiving complaints from residents about the increased bills, Somaiya held a press conference in Thane asking residents to not pay the bills. “If they cancel your electricity connection for not paying the bills, file a criminal offence against the Electricity Board. We have received more than 500 complaints where Thane residents with an average bill of ₹2,000 or ₹4,000 have received ₹25,000 and ₹45,000 bills,” said Somaiya at the BJP office in Khopat.

MLC Niranjan Davkhare and Somaiya have put forth some demands for the electricity board, “The hike in bills implemented from April 1 need to be taken back. The first 100 units should be waived off and the next 300 units should be at a 50% discount. During this lockdown period a time frame of six months should be given to pay the bill,” said Davkhare.

Somaiya also took potshots against Sanjay Raut and Nitin Raut, “Both Sanjay Raut and Nitin Raut indulge in dramatics, Nitin Raut himself had requested for ₹20,000 crores to pay salaries of the electricity board staff. He was not allotted that money, so instead, he increased the bills to pay for the salaries.”

Somaiya demands CBI inquiry into actor death

With new information coming to light daily in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Somaiya demanded that the CBI should take charge if the police are not able to probe the case. “Either the CBI or the Bihar police should be given charge of probing into the death of the late actor if the police cannot handle the case,” said Somaiya.