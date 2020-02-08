Know Your Case: 12-year-old unsolved kidnap case leaves Ludhiana cops red-faced

cities

Police officials at Division number 3 police station were left red faced when a man turned up with a 12- year-old unsolved case of kidnapping during the know your case programme on Saturday. The man stated police had been claiming to dispose of hundreds of cases and sharing the progress on the complaints under the scheme, but they were mum over his complaints.

A resident of Neem Wala Chowk, Vinod Kumar, a hosiery worker, stated that he had some leads in the kidnapping case of his 7-year-old son Vineet Kumar alias Ankush and he wanted the police to initiate investigation to trace him.

The police have asked him to file a fresh complaint. Vinod Kumar stated a Dugri resident, Mohammad Sajid, has told him that Abdul Qadir of Jawalapur of Haridwar had helped the accused, Anant Ram, elder brother of Vinod, in kidnapping his son. After kidnapping, Anant Ram had handed over the child to Abdul Qadir and returned to the city.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh said if the man had some information, the police would definitely work on it to trace his son.

Vinod accused Anant of kidnapping his son Vineet Kumar on February 27, 2008. He had filed a case against Anant Ram for kidnapping his son in Division number 3 police station.

“My brother had demanded ₹2 lakh as ransom money to release my son. I provided all information to the police, but they did not heed my pleas, and made no sincere efforts to trace my son,” rued Vinod.

“Twelve years have passed and the police had nothing. I also filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, ran from pillar to post, but to no avail. I still hope that my son would return one day to me,” he added.

380 COMPLAINTS DISPOSED OF

Division numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and Model Town police stations had invited people to know the status of their complaints.

The police told litigants to appear at the police stations concerned regarding their cases. At least, 526 litigants came to know about the status of their complaints. The police disposed of 380 cases on the spot.

The motive behind launching the scheme was to make policing more effective, efficient, accountable, transparent and responsive.