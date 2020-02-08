e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Know Your Case: 12-year-old unsolved kidnap case leaves Ludhiana cops red-faced

Know Your Case: 12-year-old unsolved kidnap case leaves Ludhiana cops red-faced

Complainant told to file fresh complaint; 380 cases settled

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:46 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police officials from division number 3 police station interacting with complainants during the Know Your Case programme in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Police officials from division number 3 police station interacting with complainants during the Know Your Case programme in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Police officials at Division number 3 police station were left red faced when a man turned up with a 12- year-old unsolved case of kidnapping during the know your case programme on Saturday. The man stated police had been claiming to dispose of hundreds of cases and sharing the progress on the complaints under the scheme, but they were mum over his complaints.

A resident of Neem Wala Chowk, Vinod Kumar, a hosiery worker, stated that he had some leads in the kidnapping case of his 7-year-old son Vineet Kumar alias Ankush and he wanted the police to initiate investigation to trace him.

Vineet Kumar was kidnapped on February 27, 2008, when he was 7.
Vineet Kumar was kidnapped on February 27, 2008, when he was 7. ( HT PHOTO )

The police have asked him to file a fresh complaint. Vinod Kumar stated a Dugri resident, Mohammad Sajid, has told him that Abdul Qadir of Jawalapur of Haridwar had helped the accused, Anant Ram, elder brother of Vinod, in kidnapping his son. After kidnapping, Anant Ram had handed over the child to Abdul Qadir and returned to the city.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh said if the man had some information, the police would definitely work on it to trace his son.

Vinod accused Anant of kidnapping his son Vineet Kumar on February 27, 2008. He had filed a case against Anant Ram for kidnapping his son in Division number 3 police station.

“My brother had demanded ₹2 lakh as ransom money to release my son. I provided all information to the police, but they did not heed my pleas, and made no sincere efforts to trace my son,” rued Vinod.

“Twelve years have passed and the police had nothing. I also filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, ran from pillar to post, but to no avail. I still hope that my son would return one day to me,” he added.

380 COMPLAINTS DISPOSED OF 

Division numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and Model Town police stations had invited people to know the status of their complaints.

The police told litigants to appear at the police stations concerned regarding their cases. At least, 526 litigants came to know about the status of their complaints. The police disposed of 380 cases on the spot.

The motive behind launching the scheme was to make policing more effective, efficient, accountable, transparent and responsive.

top news
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities