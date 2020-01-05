Kolhapur’s “motya” and “barkya” are the twin twisters at Maharashtra Kesari

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:28 IST

PUNE Identical twin brothers – Nilesh and Nitin Pawar - are used to creating confusion.

For the 24-year-old Kolhapur wrestlers, a 10-kg weight difference - Nilesh competes in 89kg weight category and Nitin in the 70kg - is not enough to tell them apart, in the ring or out of it.

In Pune to take part in the 63rd Maharashtra Kesari, ongoing at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, all that separates the brothers is a gold medal.

Nitin clinched the gold defeating Michandra Niwangre in his category, while Nilesh fell short.

For those who know them, like their coach, Krishnat Patil, Nilesh is “motya” and Nitin, is “barkya”.

“Generally I can identify them but we had given them the nick names to tell them apart,” says Krishnat.

In 2008, the twins started practicing under coach Krishnat Patil and since then, have toughened up.

“Once we started training under the coach, we shifted our complete focus to wrestling,” says Nilesh.

“Both are hard working and our aim is to do well in the national and international tournaments,” says coach Patil.