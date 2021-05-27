2 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike in Bengal’s Murshidabad district

Two boys were killed and as many as seven persons were injured in two incidents of lightning strike in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday morning, police said. The incident happened at Ramna-Bilpara village in the Hariharpara police station area.

The injured were rushed to the local health centre and Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). The condition of two people was described as very critical by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Tahabul Sheikh, 17, and Sahidul Islam, 16. They were members of the same family.

In another incident, a woman was injured by lightning in the Lochonmati area. She was also admitted to MMCH in a critical state.

Residents of Ramna-Bilpara village said the dead and injured people were sitting near a lake around 11.30 am when a storm suddenly rose. They took shelter in an abandoned thatched hut which was struck by lightning.

Tony Sheikh, an uncle of the deceased, said, “Some villagers were resting near the lake after working in the field. They ran for cover and entered the hut.”