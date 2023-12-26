2024 polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold BJP’s organisational meet in Kolkata today

Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will hold at least three organisational meetings in Kolkata today to prepare the party’s strategy in West Bengal for the coming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at a party meet. (PTI Photo)

Senior BJP leaders said this is uncommon that the party’s two top leaders are coming down to Kolkata together to hold organisational meetings.

“Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. So, whatever meetings take place now will be related to the polls. Today’s meetings have all the more significance because both Shah and Nadda are coming together. The party’s national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also be coming more frequently,” Manoj Tigga, BJP legislator and the party’s chief whip in the state, told the media.

The BJP is targeting to win 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the coming polls. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had set a target to win 22 seats and bagged 18.

Both Shah and Nadda arrived in Kolkata late on Monday night. On Tuesday, they will first visit Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in north Kolkata and the Kalighat temple before holding at least three organisational meetings during the day. They will fly back to Delhi at night.

“The first organisational meeting will be held at a hotel with the party’s core committee members in the state. The two national leaders will meet the party’s state president, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, the party’s state secretaries and the observers of the party in the state among others,” said a senior leader.

The second meeting with social media volunteers will be held at the National Library, while the third will be held in the evening before Shah and Nadda depart from Kolkata.

Senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, however, downplayed the visit of the BJP top brass.

“West Bengal is a nice place to visit during the winters, particularly just before the New Year. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the Christmas festival at Park Street. They may also go (there). Let the BJP leaders from Delhi enjoy the trip,” TMC leader Tapas Roy told the media.