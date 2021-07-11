Actress alleges getting rape threats in Kolkata, police start probe

A Bengali actress alleged that she was receiving rape threats on social media following which sleuths of the Kolkata Police’s cybercrime department started a probe, HT has learnt.

“We have initiated a case under various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 and the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman,” said a senior officer of the detective department.

The actress told media persons on Saturday that her pictures were morphed and the sexually explicit pictures were posted on social media.

“I was receiving threats that I would be raped. Initially, I was asked by the police to ignore it but the harassment went on. I feared for my life,” the woman told media persons.

She also alleged that whenever she would block a profile, a second profile was created to send her messages and threats.

“The morphed pictures were even sent to my mother and friends,” she added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader from Hooghly district allegedly uploaded the morphed pictures of the daughter of a police officer on social media. Her phone number was also uploaded. The woman and the accused knew each other, officials said.

Even though the family lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Police in June, police started a case under the IT Act on Saturday.

“If being a police officer I don’t get justice then what would happen to the common citizens,” said the woman’s father who is a police officer of deputy superintendent of police.

“I was getting calls not only from other states but also from abroad after my morphed photo and number was uploaded on porn sites,” said the woman.

The two incidents have triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Police have become inactive. Some of the efficient officers have been sidelined by the TMC government. Maybe they didn’t do the task which the ruling party asked them to during the elections. They had to face the consequences. What would the police do? Ultimately it is the party leaders who are running the police,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal.

“Cybercrime is not just restricted to West Bengal. It happens across the world. West Bengal police act on such cases very promptly. There is no party interference. Such allegations are baseless,” said Sujit Bose, TMC minister.