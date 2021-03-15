Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination, cites pending CBI case
- The CBI says the case was not against CM Banerjee but her namesake.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has filed an objection with the Election Commission of India seeking the rejection of Banerjee’s nomination.
Adhikari, in his letter to the returning officer of Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore, has alleged that Banerjee suppressed criminal proceedings against her, including a CBI case.
A senior official of the CBI, however, said that the woman named in the case is a different woman and not chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The accused’s name was also Mamata Banerjee.
“Under the circumstances, we humbly pray that the nomination of the candidate Mamata Banerjee be forthwith rejected,” Adhikari wrote in the letter sent to the returning officer of Nandigram assembly constituency on Monday.
He alleged that while at least five cases are pending against Banerjee at various police stations in Assam including Geeta Nagar, Pan Bazar, Jagiroad, North Lakhimpur and Udharbond, a CBI case is also pending against her.
“I have informed the ECI. Now they would search for the cases and find out. Let’s see what actions they take,” Adhikari had told media earlier in the day.
He referred to three news articles in his letter which say that in 2018 Assam Police registered five cases against Banerjee for making provocative remarks regarding the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Also read: ‘Pishi and Bhaipo are going’ - Smriti Irani’s jibe at Mamata Banerjee in WB rally
“It is shameful. The BJP is trying to malign the chief minister and casting aspersions against her by linking her to a case in which another person has been named. He knows very well that he would lose, and his security deposit would be forfeited. So he is resorting to such malicious propaganda,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.
A few days ago Banerjee was injured while she was campaigning in Nandigram. That the TMC is not letting these two opportunities go and was planning to go all out against the BJP on both issues was evident from the party spokesperson’s statements.
“While the people of Bengal would respond to this, the TMC as a party would also think whether any further steps could be taken,” said Ghosh
While the crucial West Bengal assembly elections would take off from March 27 and would be held in eight phases, Nandigram goes to poll in the second phase on April 1.
A CBI official in Kolkata, however, said that the woman who has been named in the charge sheet in a disproportionate asset case is not the chief minister but the wife of a central government employee with a similar name.
“The central government employee was employed in Asansol Durgapur zone at that time. Even though his wife Mamata Banerjee was not named in the FIR her name was included in the charge sheet later. This is not the chief minister,” said an official.
“The returning officer hasn't forwarded it to me yet. It hasn’t reached my office. I would be in a position to comment on it only after the RO forwards me the letter with his views after examining the merits of the complaint,” said Smita Pandey, the district magistrate who doubles up as the district election officer.
Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has also moved the ECI with the same letter.
With Banerjee contesting the polls against her protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, West Bengal is likely to witness one of the most high-pitched poll battles in recent times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After CM's injury, Bengal govt appoints new director security
- The ECI had suspended and removed IPS officer Vivek Sahay from the post saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the CM.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah promises development, forest rights in Bengal tribal belt; CM hits back
- CM Banerjee said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination, cites pending CBI case
- The CBI says the case was not against CM Banerjee but her namesake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online cab operator associations on day-long strike in Kolkata today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less
- The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Going to Nandigram…’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too
- Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital
- Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics
- Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region
- The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox