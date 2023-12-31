Adhir Chowdhury accuses Mamata Banerjee of ruining prospect of INDIA bloc

Kolkata: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of ruining the prospect of an INDIA alliance in West Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury. (File)

“The chief minister herself doesn’t want an alliance in West Bengal because she would have problems. It is she who ruined the prospect of an alliance. If you listen to her speeches you would see she herself doesn’t want it,” Chowdhury told reporters in Murshidabad district.

This comes after the Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo said while addressing a political programme that her party would fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal while the INDIA alliance will be there in the rest of the country.

“The TMC will fight in West Bengal while the INDIA alliance will be there in the rest of the country. Only TMC can teach the BJP a lesson in West Bengal and set a model for others across the country. No other party can do it,” she had said.

Chowdhury also said that the Congress is going ahead with its own preparations for the coming election.

“We are going ahead with our own preparations. We don’t care who is coming with us or leaving us. We have defeated the TMC and the BJP in Murshidabad district multiple times. We will do it again,” he added.

Days earlier, Congress MP Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu) had told reporters that the TMC had already agreed to cede two seats to the Congress. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election while the TMC won 22 seats, the Congress bagged two – Berhampore and Malda South.

“Mamata Banerjee is giving up two seats - Malda South and Berhampore - to Congress. We were looking for more places. Hopefully there won’t be any problems with the alliance,” he had said.

The TMC, however, has hit back at Chowdhury alleging that the Congress has handed over all the seats in Murshidabad district to the BJP.

“Some Congress leaders, after going around with CPI(M) leaders, are now towing the same lines. Chowdhury may sell his conscience, we won’t. The Congress has been reduced to zero in the state assembly. I don’t know who is instigating him. Why did he hand over all the seats in Murshidabad district to the BJP,” Firhad Hakim, state minister, told the media.

Meanwhile, some mysterious posters demanding an ‘alternative politics’ in West Bengal surfaced in Kolkata and a few other locations. The posters were anonymous.

“BJP is the only alternative in West Bengal,” Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislators told reporters.