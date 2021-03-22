IND USA
kolkata news

After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:26 PM IST

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father in Kolkata by setting him on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk, police said on Monday.

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.

The father, 56, fell asleep as they were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river and talking, the woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him on fire, he said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the woman confessed to the crime as well, police claimed.

The woman, a resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle, they said.

"During interrogation, she claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, it stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again," the officer said.

"We are verifying her claims," he added.

When produced at a court, the woman was sent to police custody till March 29.

