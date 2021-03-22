After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire
A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father in Kolkata by setting him on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk, police said on Monday.
The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.
The father, 56, fell asleep as they were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river and talking, the woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him on fire, he said.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the woman confessed to the crime as well, police claimed.
The woman, a resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle, they said.
"During interrogation, she claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, it stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again," the officer said.
"We are verifying her claims," he added.
When produced at a court, the woman was sent to police custody till March 29.
After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire
Adhikari’s father joins BJP as Modi, Shah tour Bengal; CM call him 'traitor'
- Octogenarian Adhikari is the TMC’s eldest Lok Sabha member who represents the Contai seat in East Midnapore.
Incident leading to Bengal CM’s injury being probed by state CID
Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'
TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls
Saradha scam: TMC's Madan Mitra, Vivek Gupta depose before ED officials
ED questions TMC leaders in connection with chit-fund scam ahead of Bengal polls
Lion injures man who entered its enclosure in Kolkata zoo
Anti-BJP 'storm' spills out of cup at Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House
- 'No Vote for BJP' campaign has organised several rallies and programmes in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections 2021
After CM's injury, Bengal govt appoints new director security
- The ECI had suspended and removed IPS officer Vivek Sahay from the post saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the CM.
Shah promises development, forest rights in Bengal tribal belt; CM hits back
- CM Banerjee said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination, cites pending CBI case
- The CBI says the case was not against CM Banerjee but her namesake.
Online cab operator associations on day-long strike in Kolkata today
CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less
- The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.