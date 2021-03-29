Bengal coal scam: CBI summons key accused Anup Majhi for questioning tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned kingpin Anup Majhi alias Lala, the main accused in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam in West Bengal, for questioning tomorrow. News agency ANI reported that Majhi has been asked to appear before the CBI at the agency's Kolkata office.

For a while now, sleuths have been in close pursuit of Majhi, who is currently absconding. In addition to issuing a look-out circular against Majhi, the CBI had raided several of the accused's premises in the city and in the coal-bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

On March 13, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the first arrest in connection with the case — Randhir Singh, who is said to have been involved in the scam and working for Majhi, was arrested by the state CID from the Paschim Bardhaman district.

The case is being jointly probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the West Bengal CID has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Sleuths believe that the coal pilferage scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route.

Last week, the CBI had summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of Majhi's, for interrogation. It also sought the permission of a designated ED court in Delhi for the custody of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother Bikash, who is currently in the ED's custody after being arrested from the national capital on March 16.

Moreover, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir were also questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.