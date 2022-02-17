Bengal family gets couple remarried to celebrate man’s 100th birthday

BERHAMPORE: When Biswanath Sarkar, a resident of a village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, turned 100, his six children, 23 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren wanted to do something special. They discussed some ideas before planning to have Sarkar and his wife, Surodhwani, 90, remarry to make the occasion special. They planned a gala wedding of the couple on Wednesday.

Once a farmer, Sarkar married Surodhwani in 1953. “The idea of a remarriage struck when I saw something of a similar kind on social media a few months back. Thereafter, I shared the idea with other family members. Everyone supported me,” said the couple’s daughter-in-law Geeta Sarkar.

The couple’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who also live in other states, returned to the village to celebrate the occasion. “The bride comes to the groom’s family. So, we planned it accordingly. Even though our grandparents stay at Beniapukur village in Jiaganj, we have our ancestral house in Bamunia village, around five km away. My grandmother was taken there two days earlier,” said Pinto Mondol, one of the grandsons.

The granddaughters prepared the bride for the wedding and the grandsons the groom at Beniapukur. On Wednesday, Sarkar was taken to Bamunia to get the bride home. Fireworks were organised as soon as the groom arrived in Bamunia on a horse-cart. The couple wore dhoti-kurta and saree and exchanged the garlands made of currency notes. “My children arranged a grand dinner,” said Biswanath Sarkar.

The family’s neighbours were also invited for a feast.