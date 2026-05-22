Kolkata, The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches at multiple premises in West Bengal as part of its money laundering probe linked to former Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas and an alleged criminal Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, who were arrested earlier, officials said. Bengal: Fresh ED raids in 'land grabbing' case against Sona Pappu, ex-Kolkata Police DCP

A total of nine premises, including those in Kasba, Chakraberia and Royd Street areas in Kolkata and the ancestral residence of Biswas in Murshidabad's Kandi, are being raided, they said.

The premises include those of Mohammad Ali alias Max Raju, Saurav Adhikari, nephew of Biswas, and a "close associate" of Biswas named Ruhil Amin Ali, who is a Kolkata Police Sub Inspector.

Based on information gathered during the interrogation of Sona Pappu and Biswas, both of whom are currently in ED custody, the fresh raids were launched, an official said.

"Several premises linked to persons who have allegedly facilitated illegal land transactions and financial dealings are being searched. Documents, digital devices and financial records are under examination," he said.

In south Kolkata's Chakraberia area, ED sleuths searched the residence of a businessman believed to be close to Poddar, the official said, adding that investigators are probing his alleged role in forcible land acquisition and illegal monetary transactions.

An ED team also searched a hotel in Royd Street area after questioning its manager. The owner of the establishment has also been asked to appear before investigators, another official said.

In Kasba, ED sleuths raided the residence of Kolkata Police SI Ruhil Amin Ali, a former office-bearer of a police welfare committee.

Ali was allegedly associated with business ventures linked to Biswas' wife, the ED official said.

Investigators are examining whether the police officer had any role in the alleged land-related irregularities, he added.

The search was underway at Biswas' ancestral house located in Ward No. 8 of Kandi Municipality in Murshidabad district. The house is reportedly occupied by his sister Gauri Sinha Biswas, who is also the vice-chairperson of the civic body.

The house had remained locked for nearly a week, the ED officials said.

After waiting for around two hours on Friday morning, ED sleuths broke open the lock and entered the premises to carry out the search operation.

Poddar was arrested by the ED on May 18 after questioning. Biswas was held last week, and a businessman named Joy S Kamdar was arrested in this case in April.

The ED had earlier said Poddar was a "history sheeter" and that he, along with his associates, was wanted in cases related to land grabbing in West Bengal.

His name had first surfaced prominently in 2015 in connection with a violent clash at the Ballygunge rail yard. Investigators said multiple criminal charges had subsequently surfaced against Poddar, including a murder case in 2017 and an alleged attack on rival Munna Pandey outside the Presidency Jail in 2021.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.