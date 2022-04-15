'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post.
BJP MP Rekha Verma, a member of the party's 'fact-finding' team sent by party chief JP Nadda, slammed Mamata Banerjee because she 'didn't accept the girl was gang raped' and said 'women are not feeling safe here'.
The team met members of the young girl's family in Bengal's Hanskhali earlier today
"I'll hand over the report to party chief JP Nadda tomorrow. CM didn't accept that the girl was gang raped. Women are not feeling safe here," Rekha Verma told reporters.
Actor-politician and BJP MP Khushboo Sundar, another member of the team said the chief minister had made 'condemnable statements' and sought an apology. Demanding Banerjee quit, she also sought President's Rule in the state citing 'worsening law-and-order situation'.
The BJP, in this instance, is not alone in demanding President's Rule - the opposition Congress has also sought this as it mounts its own protests.
The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
"Case should be registered against the chief minister, she can't question the character of the victim. If there aren't rape cases every day, one won't feel that one is in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal," he declared to ANI.
On Monday, Mamata Banerjee had expressed doubts regarding the cause of the victim's death and wondered if the 14-year-old girl died after a fall after being slapped by someone. She also claimed the victim had an affair with the accused and wondered if she was pregnant.
Braja Gopal Gayali, the son of Trinamool leader Samarendra Gayali has been arrested in connection with the case.
The alleged gang rape took place on the night of April 4 and the girl's family said that she knew the accused, and had gone to his residence to attend a birthday party. The family added the girl was forced to consume alcohol before she was allegedly gang raped.
(With ANI inputs)
