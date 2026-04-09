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    Bengal: NIA registers 12 FIRs in Malda judicial officers hostage case

    NIA registers 12 FIRs in Malda mob violence where judicial officers were held hostage for 8 hours; probe ordered by Supreme Court

    Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 10:51 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the mob violence case in West Bengal’s Malda district, where seven judicial officers were held hostage for eight hours during a protest against the removal of names in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

    12 FIRs filed by NIA in Malda violence case after judicial officers held hostage during protest over electoral rolls revision (Representative photo)
    12 FIRs filed by NIA in Malda violence case after judicial officers held hostage during protest over electoral rolls revision (Representative photo)

    The agency said that while five FIRs were lodged at the Kaliachak police station, seven FIRs were lodged at Mothabari police station.

    Seven court-appointed judicial officers — two of whom were women — were trapped inside the BDO’s office for more than eight hours on Wednesday night until the police escorted them out around 10 pm on April 1. An eighth officer — a woman — was stranded in her car on the road to the BDO’s office during the agitation, in which locals blocked roads, including NH-12.

    The Supreme Court on Monday directed the NIA to probe the incident. The court further took a dig at the state chief secretary for being “obstinate” in not being accessible to the high court chief justice on the day of the incident, which also involved threats and assault against the officers.

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    Home/Cities/Kolkata News/Bengal: NIA Registers 12 FIRs In Malda Judicial Officers Hostage Case
    Home/Cities/Kolkata News/Bengal: NIA Registers 12 FIRs In Malda Judicial Officers Hostage Case
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