IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal para-teachers attempt to barge into assembly to meet CM Mamata Bannerjee
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
kolkata news

Bengal para-teachers attempt to barge into assembly to meet CM Mamata Bannerjee

  • Earlier this month on January 11, the protestors had tried to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, leading to a scuffle with the police.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Dozens of protesting para teachers, all of them women, tried to barge inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Wednesday morning ahead of the two-day special assembly session.

Police had a tough time placating and controlling the protestors, who climbed the huge iron gates of the assembly and tried to enter the compound. They demanded to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee and sat on the road, blocking gate 6 of the assembly, usually used by the MLAs.

“We have been demanding (this) over the past four years. We only got assurances. The chief minister is meeting every organization and their demands. But our demand of equal pay and pension, among others, has not been met so far. We urge the CM to meet the demands ahead of the assembly polls,” said one of the para-teachers.

A senior police officer said that they had no prior information about the attempted invasion and hence there were hardly any women police deployed near the gate. Later, female police constables were deployed to disperse the protestors.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Lady police constables could be seen dragging the protesting para teachers towards the police van. The face-off continued till reports last came in.

Also Read: Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs

“We just wanted to meet Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to place our demands. The government has been going to every doorstep with its campaign Duare Sarkar (government at doorsteps) ahead of the elections. Today we have come to Didi’s door with our problems,” said Gita Biswas, a para teacher from Nadia district, adding that they have more than 20 demands.

Earlier on January 11, the protestors had tried to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, leading to a scuffle with the police. A divisional commissioner of police was injured on that day.

A two-day special assembly session is scheduled to start on Wednesday. A resolution against the three contentious farm laws, passed by the centre, is likely to be introduced in the special session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjeee
app
Close
e-paper
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
kolkata news

Para teachers in West Bengal demonstrate outside assembly demanding pay parity

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Over 50 members of 'Sikshak Oikyo Mukto Manch' demonstrated outside the assembly where the prohibitory orders were clamped, a senior officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

TMC booth leader beaten to death in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST
While the TMC alleged that BJP workers were behind the crime, the opposition has refuted the charges claiming that it was the result of TMC’s infighting
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return(Unsplash)
The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return(Unsplash)
kolkata news

In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' Boat Library.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (HT_PRINT)
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

'BJP wants to establish 'Ram rajya' in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • Adhikari’s statement came days after the BJP ran into a major controversy when some supporters raised the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan during PM Modi’s event in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
kolkata news

Bengal farmers hold mammoth rallies; TMC, Congress condemn Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • The rallies of the Left parties started after the government's official programmes on the occasion of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

Bengal: Good people can’t work in TMC, says Hooghly district MLA; quits posts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Prabir Ghosal immediately drew the ire of the TMC after he said at the press conference that Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December, was only second to Mamata Banerjee as an organiser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kolkata news

Cases drop, Bengal’s Covid Warrior Club faces uncertain future

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Nineteen-year-old Alamgir Sheikh, a Covid-19 survivor himself, was once a proud member of the West Bengal government’s Covid Warrior Club
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
kolkata news

Congress-Left Front decide to contest 77 seats in Bengal; talks on for remaining

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The sharing of the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31, said Pradip Bhattacharya, senior Congress leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
kolkata news

'BJP should be rechristened Bharat Jalao Party': Mamata Banerjee at public rally

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election, the chief minister said she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joynagar Moa.
Joynagar Moa.
kolkata news

Kolkata: GI-tagged Joynagar Moa to be delivered at your doorstep

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Even though the markets of Bengal are flooded with the sweetmeat around this time of the year and almost every neighbourhood shop claims to sell the Joynagar Moa, the authenticity of the product is questionable
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.(PTI)
The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Abhishek Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill banning more than one member of a family from active politics and the next moment, Banerjee will no longer be in the political arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT PHOTO.)
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT PHOTO.)
kolkata news

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee takes dynastic politics jab at BJP national leaders

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, the BJP said it was a diversionary tactic on the eve of the assembly polls due in March-April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Berhampore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:50 PM IST
  • The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata reacted in allergic manner to Jai Shri Ram slogans: Netaji's grandnephew

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:43 AM IST
"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood for unity. He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj. Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram', I do not find any difference," Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew CK Bose said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23, 2021. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee declines to speak at Netaji event after chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Banerjee expressed displeasure at Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at Saturday’s event shouting slogans. She said such an “insult” was unacceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP