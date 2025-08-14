Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengal: PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 3 metro sections on August 22

ByJoydeep Thakur
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:46 pm IST

The three sections are: Sealdah–Esplanade stretch; Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section; and he Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) section will connect the NSCBI airport

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch three metro sections in and around Kolkata on August 22.

The Sealdah–Esplanade stretch lies on the Green Line, which is reportedly the nation’s first underwater metro. With the inauguration of this stretch, the entire Green Line will become operational.
The Sealdah–Esplanade stretch lies on the Green Line, which is reportedly the nation’s first underwater metro. With the inauguration of this stretch, the entire Green Line will become operational.

The Sealdah–Esplanade stretch lies on the Green Line, which is reportedly the nation’s first underwater metro. With the inauguration of this stretch, the entire Green Line will become operational, connecting West Bengal’s IT hub at Salt Lake Sector V in North 24 Parganas with Howrah.

At present, the Green Line is operational in two disjointed sections — Howrah Maidan–Esplanade and Sealdah–Salt Lake Sector V.

The Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section falls on the Orange Line, which runs along the EM Bypass. The stretch between New Garia and Ruby crossing is already operational. The new stretch will further benefit people entering the city from South 24 Parganas and the southern suburbs of the metropolis.

Also Read: Kolkata metro corridor to get new cooling system, save 180 million litres water every year

The Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) section will connect the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport. The Yellow Line will connect with the Blue Line at Noapara.

“A historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja! On 22nd August 2025, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate: Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section, Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section, Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section, Subway at Howrah Metro Station,” union minister of state for education and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote on X.

News / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 3 metro sections on August 22
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On