Bengal: PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 3 metro sections on August 22

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch three metro sections in and around Kolkata on August 22. The Sealdah–Esplanade stretch lies on the Green Line, which is reportedly the nation’s first underwater metro. With the inauguration of this stretch, the entire Green Line will become operational.

The Sealdah–Esplanade stretch lies on the Green Line, which is reportedly the nation’s first underwater metro. With the inauguration of this stretch, the entire Green Line will become operational, connecting West Bengal’s IT hub at Salt Lake Sector V in North 24 Parganas with Howrah.

At present, the Green Line is operational in two disjointed sections — Howrah Maidan–Esplanade and Sealdah–Salt Lake Sector V.

The Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section falls on the Orange Line, which runs along the EM Bypass. The stretch between New Garia and Ruby crossing is already operational. The new stretch will further benefit people entering the city from South 24 Parganas and the southern suburbs of the metropolis.

Also Read: Kolkata metro corridor to get new cooling system, save 180 million litres water every year

The Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) section will connect the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport. The Yellow Line will connect with the Blue Line at Noapara.

“A historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja! On 22nd August 2025, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate: Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section, Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section, Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section, Subway at Howrah Metro Station,” union minister of state for education and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote on X.