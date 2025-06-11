Bengal Pocso court sentences man to death for raping, killing 11-year-old in 2023

Siliguri: A court in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district sentenced a man to death on Wednesday for raping and murdering an 11 -year-old girl in 2023, police officials who probed the crime, said. The victim was his neighbour. The victim’s body was found floating in the Dudwa river, 20 km away from her home. (Representational image)

The 31-year-old man was convicted under Sections 363, 376 ( A and B), 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), Debasis Dutta, special public prosecutor of the Pocso court, said.

The victim, who lived in the Dhupguri region, went missing on September 29, 2023. Her body was found floating in the Dudwa river, 20 km away from her home, on October 1. It was dumped in a plastic bag.

“The convict was arrested on October 2. The child went to his home to watch television when the crime took place” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The victim’s younger sister and brother told the police that they saw the girl entering the convict’s home. A woman from the neighbourhood gave a similar statement. The victim’s mother said she saw the convict carrying a plastic bag on his bicycle, “ Dutta told HT.

“A security camera footage showed the convict cycling towards the river with the bag,” Dutta added.

The trial started after police submitted the chargesheet on November 18, 2023.