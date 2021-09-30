Bengal relaxes night curfew during Durga Puja, extends Covid-19 norms till October 30

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it would relax the night curfew in the state between 11pm and 5am in view of the Durga Puja celebrations. However, the state government also said that the existing restrictions in place to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been extended till October 30.

In its latest circular, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government said the existing restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am will be relaxed for 10 days — from October 10 to October 20 — when the state celebrates Durga Puja. “In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am is relaxed during 10th October 2021 to 20th October 2021,” the government said in its order.

However, on other days the night curfew would continue except for “health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services," the government announced.

Also read | No Chhat puja at public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

Further, the state also stressed the need for wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing and other health and hygiene protocols at all times. It also said that work from home should be encouraged as much as possible. “Employers/ management bodies/ owners / supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID appropriate norms. Work from home must be encouraged as far as possible and practical,” the order said.

Warning of legal action against any violations of the Covid-19 norms, the state also asked district administration, the police and the local authorities to ensure strict compliance of the rules.

The new guidelines have been issued by the state as the existing Covid-19 rules are set to end on Thursday, according to an earlier order on September 15.

The orders came even as the Centre directed the states to enforce adherence to Covid-related guidelines especially during the festive season.

"With the decline in the Covid-19 cases, there is a possibility that Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is not adhered to strictly, especially during the upcoming festivals. It is therefore critical to enforce adherence to guidelines which allows regular festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid-appropriate manner. Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid-19 cases. Consequently, large scale gatherings in fairs, festivals and religious events and functions may lead to afresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country," the Union home ministry on Tuesday wrote to state chief secretaries.

Meanwhile, 749 people tested positive for the disease on the day as the state’s total caseload reached 1,569,070, a bulletin from the state government showed. Also 15 people succumbed to their infection and the death toll climbed to 18,793. The state currently has 7,570 active cases of the disease.