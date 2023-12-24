BJP leaders attend mass Gita chanting event in Kolkata; Congress, CPI(M) counter

The Brigade parade ground in Kolkata, where multiple high-profile political rallies have been held in the past, was witness to one-of-a-kind event on Sunday where in around one lakh people from diverse backgrounds gathered to chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita on Sunday. BJP supporters and devotees participate in 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' (one lakh Bhagwad Gita recitation) event at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

While top leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal attended the event organised by three Hindu organisations, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) organised separate programmes where party leaders and workers read out verses from the Indian Constitution to counter the saffron party.

“It is pleasing to learn about ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ at Parade Ground, Kolkata, organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad. Th initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable,” Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

Speculations were there that the BJP planned to use the event to reach out to Bengal’s Hindu voters in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sukanta Majumdar, the party’s state president, had said that the Prime Minister was invited to the event.

Earlier this week, Union home minister Amit Shah visited the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

“No help from the police or the local civic body was required. The programme was highly successful. Thanks to the sant samaj. This is unprecedented that one lakh people together recited verses from a holy book in such a disciplined manner,” said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator.

“Greatest flop-show at Brigade. Instead of Brigade, they could book Shraddhananda park. BJP has insulted GITA,” Kunal Ghish, TMC spokesperson wrote on his X handle.

Congress leaders said that programmes to read out the the Constitution were held in multiple districts, including one in central Kolkata.

“It is very unfortunate that instead of focusing on the burning issues the country is facing such as unemployment, competitive polarisation is going on. As the election is approaching, topics such as Ram Mandir and Gita are coming up. The Constitution and our democracy are under threat,” said Soumya Aich Roy, Congress leader.