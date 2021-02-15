Krishak Soho Bhoj: BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18
In a bid to reach out to farmers of West Bengal, a mega outreach programme -- 'Krishak Soho Bhoj' will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha in 1,263 of its mandals on February 18.
Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
This comes ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls slated for later this year.
Mahadev Sarkar, President of BJP's state Kisan Morch said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by Centre. There are more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal. It is sad to know that the state government has not come up with any proper plan for the benefits of the farmers. The farmers of the state are being deprived of welfare programme developed by the Centre."
"More importantly, there is not even 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) for the farmers. The Minimum Support Price has scaled up to 50 per cent in last six years," said Sarkar.
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. Through this programme, Sarkar claims to have reached 25 lakh farmer families and around 7000 farmers with 'Soho bhoj'.
Initially, this Abhiyan had aimed at having 'Soho bhoj' with as many as 3,354 gram panchayat. However, after the success they are now reaching out to the mandals. In Soho bhoj, every farmer's family gives 'ek mutho chal' (one fistful of uncooked rice) along with other ingredients and cooked together. Later, all the family members sit together for the meal.
This comes amid the continuing farmers' protest at Delhi border areas since November 26 demanding the repeal of three farm laws. The agriculture laws include 'Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020', 'Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020' and 'Essential Commodities Bill 2020.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak
- Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72-year-old Assam woman, others nabbed in Kolkata with drugs worth ₹17.5 cr
- Five alleged drug dealers, three of whom are based in Assam and Manipur, were arrested during the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls
- Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
- Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal’s Murshidabad
- The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Left parties call for 12-hour statewide bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi govt should resign if BJP fails to prove TMC siphoned off central funds
- "It is not Modi's money. It is sent by one government to another. Then you should not collect taxes from the state and there will be no need to give it back. If you cannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign," Mamata Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox