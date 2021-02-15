IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Krishak Soho Bhoj: BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
kolkata news

Krishak Soho Bhoj: BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18

Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST

In a bid to reach out to farmers of West Bengal, a mega outreach programme -- 'Krishak Soho Bhoj' will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha in 1,263 of its mandals on February 18.

Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.

This comes ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls slated for later this year.

Mahadev Sarkar, President of BJP's state Kisan Morch said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by Centre. There are more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal. It is sad to know that the state government has not come up with any proper plan for the benefits of the farmers. The farmers of the state are being deprived of welfare programme developed by the Centre."

"More importantly, there is not even 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) for the farmers. The Minimum Support Price has scaled up to 50 per cent in last six years," said Sarkar.

Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. Through this programme, Sarkar claims to have reached 25 lakh farmer families and around 7000 farmers with 'Soho bhoj'.

Initially, this Abhiyan had aimed at having 'Soho bhoj' with as many as 3,354 gram panchayat. However, after the success they are now reaching out to the mandals. In Soho bhoj, every farmer's family gives 'ek mutho chal' (one fistful of uncooked rice) along with other ingredients and cooked together. Later, all the family members sit together for the meal.

This comes amid the continuing farmers' protest at Delhi border areas since November 26 demanding the repeal of three farm laws. The agriculture laws include 'Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020', 'Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020' and 'Essential Commodities Bill 2020.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp west bengal assembly elections 2021 bjp kisan morcha
Close
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
kolkata news

BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The victim has been identified as Maidul Islam Midda who allegedly sustained severe injuries on February 11 when police used tear gas, water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters in central Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at the party's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress.(HT file photo)
Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at the party's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress.(HT file photo)
kolkata news

BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:23 PM IST
They staged the protest in Hastings area in the presence of BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee. The saffron party had removed Shubhankar Dutta Majumdar, a leader in Sonarpur area, from the local committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"He has chosen to resign on the floor of Rajya Sabha. Whether it is a correct process or not, the party functionaries of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have taken up the issue and they will see to it that if it. If it is not done in accordance with the law then we will say it is not done in accordance with the law," he added.(HT file)
"He has chosen to resign on the floor of Rajya Sabha. Whether it is a correct process or not, the party functionaries of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have taken up the issue and they will see to it that if it. If it is not done in accordance with the law then we will say it is not done in accordance with the law," he added.(HT file)
kolkata news

Partha Chatterjee slams Dinesh Trivedi for leaving TMC

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:50 PM IST
"How come (Trivedi) stayed so long if (he) was feeling suffocated? Even swimmers also fail to do so," said Chatterjee while addressing a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative photo of handcuffs(Shutterstock)
Representative photo of handcuffs(Shutterstock)
kolkata news

72-year-old Assam woman, others nabbed in Kolkata with drugs worth 17.5 cr

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Five alleged drug dealers, three of whom are based in Assam and Manipur, were arrested during the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo from 2017, people seen walking along a path at the high altitude Happy Valley Tea garden, in Darjeeling. (AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
In this file photo from 2017, people seen walking along a path at the high altitude Happy Valley Tea garden, in Darjeeling. (AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
kolkata news

Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met

PTI, Jalpaiguri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:14 AM IST
New Glencoe tea garden falls within the jurisdiction of Rangamati gram panchayat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Para-teachers scuffle with police personnel during a protest over payscale and other issues, in Kolkata in this file picture from Feb 5. (PTI Photo)
Para-teachers scuffle with police personnel during a protest over payscale and other issues, in Kolkata in this file picture from Feb 5. (PTI Photo)
kolkata news

Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration outside Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata since December 8 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.(HT Photo)
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
kolkata news

BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Police stop BJP activists during a rally in Murshidabad district on February 8.(PTI)
File photo: Police stop BJP activists during a rally in Murshidabad district on February 8.(PTI)
kolkata news

BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal’s Murshidabad

By HT Correspondent, Berhampore
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Traffic disruptions were reported as Left workers blocked roads at severe places in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata Police use water cannons against the SFI and DYFI supporters during a protest rally against the state government, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)
Kolkata Police use water cannons against the SFI and DYFI supporters during a protest rally against the state government, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Left parties call for 12-hour statewide bandh today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Dozens of Congress and Left activists were injured following a clash with the police in central Kolkata on Thursday. The activists were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna with a set of demands
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee claimed that the people of neighbouring Tripura are regretting voting the saffron party to power. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Mamata Banerjee claimed that the people of neighbouring Tripura are regretting voting the saffron party to power. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
kolkata news

Modi govt should resign if BJP fails to prove TMC siphoned off central funds

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • "It is not Modi's money. It is sent by one government to another. Then you should not collect taxes from the state and there will be no need to give it back. If you cannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign," Mamata Banerjee said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP