Calcutta HC seeks voluntarily resignations of people hired fraudulently

The Calcutta high court has asked candidates, who allegedly secured jobs as teachers and non-teaching staff at state-run schools through fraudulent means, to resign voluntarily or be prepared for harsh orders.

A bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday observed that they may be barred from getting any kind of government jobs in the future, said Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior advocate.

The high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers and non-teaching staff.

The federal agency is probing into 12 such cases and has questioned and arrested some of the top officials. The Enforcement Agency too started a probe and arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee. Around ₹50 crore cash has allegedly been seized from two flats of his aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The CBI cited forensic analysis of the hard disks and server of the School Service Commission and informed the court on Wednesday that marks were manipulated to recruit undeserving candidates.

It told the court a few thousand undeserving candidates were recruited as teachers.