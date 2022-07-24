Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody
A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody.
The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.
Chatterjee was arrested hours after ED seized ₹21.90 crore in Indian currency, jewellery valued at around ₹70 lakh and foreign currency worth around ₹54 lakh from the apartment of Arpita Mukherjee, a model and actor who ED described in its petition as a close aide of Chatterjee.
Mukherjee, who was arrested on Saturday evening, was also produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate at Bankshall court in Kolkata around 2.30pm on Sunday after a mandatory medical examination at the ESI Hospital in Joka.
ED officials said they will pray for her custody so that she can be questioned on the source of the cash. “So far she has not cooperated with the agency,” an ED official said on condition of anonymity.
“I do not belong to any political party. I have faith in the judiciary. I hope law will take its own course,” Mukherjee told the media when she was being taken to court.
The seizure was made from an apartment at a posh condominium at Tollygunge in south Kolkata. Legal deeds relating to ownership of the apartment was found from Chatterjee’s residence at Naktala in south Kolkata when he was interrogated for more than 12 hours on Friday.
The minister was arrested in the early hours on Saturday after the raid at Mukherjee’s apartment yielded the cash. ED officials said she did not disclose its source even as investigation indicated that she owns several properties and businesses.
When Partha Chatterjee was produced before the Bankshall court in Kolkata on Saturday, he was allowed to be admitted at the state-run SSKM hospital as his lawyers claimed that he was unwell. Chatterjee was shifted from the hospital’s intensive care unit to the cardiology ward on Sunday morning.
ED officials said they plan to question Chatterjee and Mukherjee simultaneously if the two courts remand them in its custody. ED said in its petition before the Calcutta high court that being an influential person, Chatterjee may interfere with the investigation if he is allowed to stay at SSKM Hospital. ED also questioned the claim that he was unwell.
Making no attempt to defend Chatterjee, the TMC on Saturday said it has faith in the judicial system.
“The party will take action against Partha Chatterjee if the judiciary finds him guilty,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.
Three senior ministers, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Aroop Biswas were also present at the press conference.
“The party has no connection with the woman whose apartment was raided. She is not a party member,” said Ghosh even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a state-wide agitation and circulated an old video purportedly showing chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a public event alongside Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee.
The video was claimed to have been shot in 2019 during the inauguration of the Durga puja held by Naktala Udayan Sangha of which Chatterjee is the principal patron.
Neither Ghosh nor the ministers questioned the authenticity of the video but said a lot of people gather at such events.
Mukherjee, who played small roles in Bengali, Odiya and some Tamil movies, was made the model for the puja’s theme.
The BJP’s agitations started again on Sunday morning in Kolkata and the districts.
Your space: Noise level from dhol-tasha practice irk residents
Reduce dhol-tasha troupes It is not only the athletes and players but the general public of the peth areas who are irked with the dhol-tasha practice, mainly because of the noise pollution. Also, children have exams, and the loud noise is a hinderance and also causes inconvenience to seniors. The pollution control board must evaluate these troupes. The total number of members in a troupe should not exceed 100. All these norms must be followed.
3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report
Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital.
Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player
A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said. The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder.
Expelled Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.
AAP claims Delhi police replaced Kejriwal’s banner with PM Modi’s at govt event
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Delhi police personnel replaced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of a mega-plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital late Saturday night. While Kejriwal gave the event a skip on Sunday morning, lieutenant governor (L-G) V. K Saxena attended it and also planted a sapling.
