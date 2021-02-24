CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a multi-crore coal smuggling case on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house.

The CBI team, including two woman officers, reached the house moments after the CM left. According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour by the CBI team and the entire proceedings were captured on video. The questioning took place a day after the central agency questioned Menaka Gambhir, Rujira’s sister, in connection with the same case.

CBI officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of questioning the two sisters again. They said the statements of Rujira Banerjee and Menaka Gambhir were being matched. “The statements given by Rujira Banerjee and Menaka Gambhir would be matched and verified before further steps are taken,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

CBI officials said that at least two bank accounts, one of a London-based bank and another of a Bangkok-based bank, had come under scanner; transactions worth huge amounts of money had been done using the accounts, they said.

The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. The agency had also summoned Banerjee’s sister-in-law for questioning in the case. On Monday, Rujira Banerjee responded to the CBI and sent a letter saying: “Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning on the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow i.e 23 February 2021.”

On Sunday evening, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photo of the notice the CBI left at his residence. “...if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken,” he wrote.

CM Banerjee said she was not intimidated by anyone, adding that “a tiger cub is not scared of fighting cats and rats”.

The episode triggered another round of sparring between the BJP and the TMC ahead of crucial assembly polls. “Bhaipo (nephew) will now land in jail. More clinching evidence would surface once the diary of Anup Majhi (prime accused of the coal smuggling case) comes out,” said Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC heavyweight who has joined the BJP. “...They are dragging family members now {into cases}. We are politicians and can fight..,” said Firhad Hakim, a state minister.