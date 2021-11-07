‘Why is he not quitting party?’ Dilip Ghosh’s jibe at Tathagata Roy

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at veteran party leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, asking him to leave if he was upset with the party’s style of functioning.

“If he is so upset and ashamed of all that is happening within the party, why is he not quitting the party?” Ghosh said on Saturday before flying to Delhi to attend the party’s central working committee meeting.

“You (Tathagata) did nothing for the party in recent times. But the party did everything for people like you,” he added.

Roy, however, refused to comment saying that he would not want to attach importance to what Ghosh said.

“Ghosh would never understand my reply. It would be a futile effort. Hence I am not giving any importance to this,” Roy tweeted.

Ever since the BJP’s debacle in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections, Roy mounted attacks on some senior leaders including Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash.

“The responsibility for this debacle will rest squarely on the shoulders of KDSA (Kailash Vijayvargiya – Dilip Ghosh – Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon) team,” Roy tweeted on November 2.

The TMC secured a thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly election held earlier this year, bagging 213 of the 292 seats and stopping the BJP’s tally at 77.

Roy, who headed the Bengal unit of the BJP between 2002 and 2006, also courted controversy recently after he tweeted a photo collage of a dog and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, however, steered clear of the controversy saying that it was the “prerogative of the central leadership”.

Last month, Roy had told reporters that he was ashamed of some top-level leaders as, ahead of the Bengal assembly polls, they were swayed by the glamour factor while inducting people into the BJP and did not take experience and chances of winning into consideration. Recently, Roy retweeted a tweet by a party worker in which the latter said that he was ashamed of a senior party leader for how he was praising a Tollywood actor.

Meanwhile, in another setback, actor-turned BJP leader Joy Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hinting that he may join the TMC.

“Inspired by Narendra Modi, I joined the BJP on March 6, 2014, but on November 6, 2021, I sent a letter to Modi to quit the party. The BJP is no more connected to the people. I have always worked with people, be it films or politics. Given a chance, I would like to work with the party which is working for the people,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that the party has failed to stand beside Banerjee and is gradually losing connect with many other leaders and workers following which they are getting frustrated.

“I don’t know the grievances of Banerjee. He was distressed. The party didn’t connect with him and should have stood beside him,” said Sinha.

The TMC took a jibe at the BJP saying that no mentally stable person would be able to stay in the BJP and hence leaders are quitting the party. At least five BJP legislators have quit the party to join the TMC since May this year.

“No mentally stable person can stay in the BJP. Leaders are quitting the party. Banerjee’s decision didn’t come overnight. He has been raising several issues inside the party over the past many days. The BJP leaders have no faith in the party. If they can’t keep faith how could citizens have faith?” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson and party’s state general secretary.