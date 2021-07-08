Dilip Ghosh jabs Babul Supriyo over 'asked to resign' Facebook post

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday hit back at party leader Babul Supriyo, who was recently "asked to resign" as a Union minister. According to a report by HT Bangla, without naming anyone, Ghosh said that of the 12 ministers who resigned on Wednesday, only he (Supriyo) had made such remarks indicating his displeasure with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership's decision.

For context, Babul Supriyo had said in a post from his official Facebook account on Wednesday that he was "asked to resign" from his post as the Union minister of state of environment, forest and climate change ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated reshuffle of his council of ministers. "Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere," wrote Supriyo in his post.

He, however, later took to Facebook to clarify that he had resigned from his post as the Union minister of state, so to frame it like he has been asked to resign might not have been proper.

Taking a note of his earlier statement, Dilip Ghosh said, "They asked for his (Supriyo's) resignation so that someone else can take up the responsibility. That is how a party functions, you need to have faith in the due process. If he were to be fired instead, would that have made things any better?"

Ghosh said that of the 12 ministers who resigned, no one else had made such remarks about the party.

Supriyo recently lost in the state assembly election from Kolkata's Tollyganj Assembly seat against Trinamool's Aroop Biswas, who was the incumbent MLA of the seat. Since then, the singer-turned-politician was found missing from the central leadership and his political presence appeared confined only in the criticism of the TMC leadership in the state. Just a day before his resignation, however, Babul Supriyo was present at an event in which his ministry signed a joint communication with the ministry of tribal affairs.