IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST

The six-member medical board treating West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to decide as to when the TMC supremo would be released from the SSKM hospital where she is admitted with an ankle injury following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday.

“Banerjee was stable. She has a bony injury in her left ankle and has been plastered. She has a frontal headache. Further investigation has been prescribed. Her sodium level is low,” hospital authorities said in a medical bulletin.

Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.

"We are going for further radiological investigations such as X-Ray and CT Scan. The same treatment, which was started yesterday, is going on. In addition, she would be given medicines for low sodium level," said hospital authorities.


Meanwhile, a senior TMC leader said that Banerjee’s campaign schedule over the weekend, wherein she was supposed to campaign in Purulia and Bankura, has been postponed.

On March 15, 16 and 17 she is likely to camp in the districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore and East Midnapore. There could be some changes to the plan, a leader said.

“I hope to return to the field in the next two to three days. But the injury may be there. I will manage. I won’t drop a single meeting. Maybe I would have to take the help of a wheelchair for a few days. I want your support," Banerjee said earlier in the day.

“We want her to return to the field at the earliest. Else against whom we would score the goal? All her party leaders have shifted to the BJP. Only she and her nephew are left,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

"The CM is responding to treatment and her general condition has improved. She still has pain and is facing some problems in her left ankle for which she is being treated. Ultrasonography of the abdomen, X-Ray of the forearm and shoulder and CT Scan of the thorax are within acceptable limits. There were some degenerative changes spotted in the left knee," the medical board said late on Thursday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
kolkata news

Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
kolkata news

Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region

By Pramod Giri, Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST
A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:56 AM IST
The fire on the 13 th floor of the New Koilaghat building on Strand Road two railway officials, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, a Railway Protection Force official and a security person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A case of negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and Kolkata police started a probe. The fire department and the railways ordered separate probes into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site on Monday night and alleged that senior railway officials were not present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: 9 deaths till now, railways ministry’s committee to probe accident

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
“A high-level probe committee led by senior chief security officer has been formed, as per the rules. Reports will be submitted within three weeks,” DJ Narain, a senior spokesperson of the ministry, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The toll in the fire at the New Koilaghat Building rose to nine as two more bodies were found from an elevator in the early hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building in central Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: All 9 victims had used the elevator, says fire services official

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Fire broke out on the top floor of the building that houses the offices of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening. At least 20 engines were pressed into service
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out in a multistory building in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh for those killed in Kolkata fire

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:18 PM IST
A compensation of 50,000 will be given to those seriously injured, PMO said hours after a massive fire engulfed a high-rise building of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata's Strand Road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
kolkata news

6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:27 AM IST
While one case of the UK strain was detected from Kolkata, two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Parganas district. The South African strain was detected in a patient from Malda in north Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP