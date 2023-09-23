News / Cities / Kolkata News / Foreign visit to attract investments to Bengal 'very successful': CM Mamata

PTI |
Sep 23, 2023 09:27 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a 12-day tour of Spain and the UAE, and said her trip to attract investments to the state was "very successful".

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a train journey from Madrid to Barcelona, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2203.(PTI/ AITC)
Banerjee, who landed at the city airport around 7 PM, said that she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.

"It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal," the chief minister told reporters at the airport here.

She also said, "The meetings were organised by the FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed."

Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officials, industrialists and representatives of three major football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- had left for the tour of Spain and Dubai on September 12, primarily to attract investments to the state ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in November.

