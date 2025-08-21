HC orders FIR against Bengal cops accused of thrashing lawyer, son

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered the Bidhannagar city police to register a first information report (FIR) in connection with a petition over the assault on a lawyer and his son, allegedly by some policemen. High Court of Calcutta (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

A bench of justice Tirthankar Ghosh also instructed the police to withdraw the policemen accused of attacking the lawyer, Manujendra Narayan Roy, from duty, preserve the CCTV footage in the area and file a report by Monday.

The lawyer’s son Sourindranarayan Roy told reporters that his father was rushed to the hospital following the attack and was slated to undergo surgery.

Krishnendu Bhattacharya, vice president of the Calcutta high court bar association, said Roy, a bar association member, was brutally assaulted by a sub-inspector and a civic-police officer of Bidhannagar East police station.

“The Calcutta high court’s bar association has unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday that its members will abstain from judicial work from Friday. A complaint has also been lodged with the high court’s registrar,” said Bhattacharya said.

Roy’s son, an undergraduate student, told reporters that the incident took place on Wednesday night when his father asked him to bring the car, which was parked at a distance.

“Two people approached me and rudely questioned me about my identity and where I stay. When I told them that I am a local resident and was going to bring the car, they asked me for my address. When I confronted them, they hit me and threatened me. When my father intervened, he was beaten up. He suffered a fracture in his pelvic bone. Initially, there were two of them, but later two more joined. They later turned out to be policemen,” he said.

The local police contested the allegations. A senior police officer said the policemen were on duty when they spotted the advocate’s son in an intoxicated state. “When he was questioned about his identity, the youth hit the policeman. He suffered head injuries. We have received a complaint from the advocate. The lawyer’s family has alleged that the policemen were in an inebriated state. We have gathered CCTV footage,” the officer said.

The court was also told during the hearing that a police sub-inspector sustained injuries in the same incident.