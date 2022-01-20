HC restricts use of loudspeakers, CCTV cameras near Suvendu Adhikari’s house

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that loudspeakers are not used near the East Midnapore residence of the leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, after 8pm and security cameras are installed outside the building in consultation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that provides security to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Adhikari, who enjoys ‘Z’ category security cover, filed the petition, saying security cameras installed by the state police point at his ancestral home in Contai town, violate his privacy, while loudspeakers are used till 2 am. He also alleged that political rallies held near his home are obstructing peace.

The petition was heard on Thursday by justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

“The respondents shall bear in mind that the petitioner is the leader of opposition in the state and is entitled to the same privileges as that of a cabinet minister,” the judge said in his order. HT has reviewed a copy of the order.

The state was represented by advocate general S N Mookherjee.

“The placing of CCTV cameras is essentially and exclusively a matter within the purview of the authorities responsible for the security of the petitioner. The invasion of privacy by reason of the placement of the security cameras must be addressed by the CRPF. The placement of the CCTV cameras and petitioner’s privacy shall be addressed, in a joint meeting between CRPF and the state police,” said the order.

“In so far as the loudspeakers and noise pollution complained of by the petitioner, it is ordered that there shall be no loudspeakers in and around the residence of the petitioner after 8 pm,” the order said.

“As for the political rallies, meetings and functions, being held in the vicinity of the petitioner’s residence, the state shall come up with appropriate instructions and/or suggestions,” the order added.

The case will be heard again on February 8.