‘Her Hindi…’: Suvendu Adhikari wonders how Akhilesh would gain from Mamata’s campaign

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday took a jibe at his mentor-turned-rival Mamata Banerjee over the latter’s decision to campaign for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Citing her Hindi-speaking skills and her political image that Adhikari said goes against ‘Sanatani’, the BJP leader said he does not know how much would the Akhieslh Yadav-led party benefit from the Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo’s support for the upcoming polls.

Also Read| UP elections: Mamata to campaign for Samajwadi Party

“I don't know how much the Samajwadi Party will benefit from Banerjee's support, as her political image is against 'sanatani',” Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that any party the TMC supremo campaigns for will lose, adding the TMC supremo's Hindi, which is the official language of UP, "is also not comprehensible".

The TMC, which is on an expansion spree beyond Bengal, has decided not to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, but will support the SP to oust the ruling BJP.

A day ago, SP leader Kiranmay Nanda said Banerjee will hold virtual campaigns with Yadav in Lucknow and Varanasi.

“She will be in Lucknow on February 8 and attend a virtual campaign. She will then hold a joint press conference with Akhileshji,” the SP vice-president said.

Also Read| Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

Nanda said the three-time chief minister is a strong leader and the way she defeated the BJP in last year's Bengal assembly election is a lesson for the country's opposition. "Her fight was unprecedented. The entire nation saw the fight she had put up against BJP’s juggernaut," Nanda added.

The Samajwadi Party, which is eyeing a comeback in UP, suffered a latest blow on Wednesday after party patron Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP.

Aparna made her debut in politics in the 2017 Assembly election on an SP ticket from the Lucknow Cantonment seat but was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had secured nearly 63,000 votes.

After joining the saffron party, Aparna said, "I am very thankful to the BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work."

Soon after, the SP president congratulated her, while informing the media that the party patriarch had tried hard to dissuade his daughter-in-law from joining the BJP.