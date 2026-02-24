Kolkata, The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur on Tuesday organised an international conference to start a fresh global conversation on how countries and institutions can work together for shared growth. IIT KGP holds international conference to start fresh global conversation for shared growth

The 'Renaissance 2.0: Parliament of enlightened thoughts towards collaborative prosperity' conference was held here in collaboration with US-based non-profit organisation of eminent public service professionals, 'The Boston Pledge'.

"The objective of the meet is to start a fresh global conversation on how countries and institutions can work together for shared growth, ethical innovation and human well-being," the institute said in a statement.

The programme was held at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park in New Town, Kolkata, as part of the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations.

The idea of the conference was inspired by the historic Chicago Parliament of the World's Religions, where Swami Vivekananda delivered his famous speech that brought global attention to India's spiritual thought, it said.

The organisers said the conference seeks to begin a similar intellectual movement with emphasis on spirituality meant to cope with the challenges of the 21st century.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar attended the inaugural session and spoke about improving education to develop well-rounded individuals and strengthening spiritual values to promote the idea of 'one humanity'.

Among others present were IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors Chairman T V Narendran, the institute's director, Professor Suman Chakraborty, chairman of 'The Boston Pledge', Dr Partha S Ghosh, former IIT Bhubaneswar director Professor Madhusudan Chakraborty, industrialist Harshvardhan Neotia, president of IIT Alumni Foundation, US, Dr Asoke Deysarkar and noted classical singer Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty.

Speaking at the event, IIT Kharagpur Director, Professor Suman Chakraborty, said the institute wants to play a larger role in shaping not only technology but also the moral direction of society.

"The future demands institutions that do not merely respond to change, but consciously design it for the greater good of humanity," he said.

Delegates at the conference pledged to work together on research projects, policy ideas and partnerships across sectors to turn the discussions into practical action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.