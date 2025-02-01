Key accused in CAPF recruitment scam in Bengal arrested, says CBI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested a key accused in connection with the case registered over irregularities in recruitment into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal. The accused was produced in CBI court on Saturday. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar Choudhary. He was posted as a sepoy at the engineering store depot at Kakinara in North 24 Parganas, an agency officer said.

“He was produced in CBI court on Saturday. The court sent him to CBI custody for five days. Further investigation is going on,” said an officer.

CBI started investigating the case on the Calcutta high court orders in August 2023.

The Calcutta high court directed CBI to probe allegations that undeserving candidates received appointments in central police forces based on forged documents including fake domicile certificates.

The FIR was lodged against two persons including Choudhary and Raju Gupta, a resident of Howrah along with unknown public servants and private persons under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Bishnu Chowdhury, who approached the high court to seek a CBI probe, alleged that people were recruited to the armed forces using forged documents between 2021 and 2023 in North 24 Parganas.

“During the investigation, the CBI searched multiple locations. Interrogation revealed that Choudhary was involved in preparing domicile certificates of West Bengal based in forged certificates. He collected huge money directly from candidates and through middlemen,” a CBI statement issued on Saturday said.