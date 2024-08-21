Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Ex-principal of hospital grilled by CBI for over 60 hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has grilled Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for more than 60 hours since Friday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the hospital. Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office for questioning in connection with the rape and murder case. (PTI Photo)

A senior official of the federal agency said that Ghosh was summoned again on Wednesday, and he reached the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 9.15am.

“The CBI started questioning him on Friday. He has been questioned on an average of 12–13 hours every day since then. He has been again summoned on Wednesday,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police, which registered two FIRs against Ghosh, have also summoned him on Wednesday around 12 noon for questioning.

The Kolkata police have registered the cases for his alleged involvement in “financial irregularities” in the West Bengal government-run hospital as well as for revealing the identity of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the medical institute earlier this month.

The development came after the state health department on Monday set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital since January 2021 during Ghosh’s tenure as the principal.

Earlier today, CISF officials arrived at RG Kar Hospital, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the security agency to guard the hospital promises.

The apex court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for its mishandling of the investigation into the brutal rape and murder that has triggered a nation-wide uproar.

The court’s criticism centred around the significant delay in lodging the FIR on August 9 into the incident, the allegation by the parents that the hospital first told them it was a suicide, and the vandalism that occurred at the hospital five days later, raising questions about the competence of the West Bengal police in safeguarding medical professionals.