Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.9 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 27.31 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 27.46 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 28.25 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 27.73 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 26.68 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 26.73 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 27.09 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 2, 2024, is 24.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.49 °C and 29.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 273.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024

