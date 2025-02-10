Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.34 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 10, 2025, is 24.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.34 °C and 31.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|24.84
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|28.99
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|30.37
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|31.06
|Light rain
|February 15, 2025
|31.09
|Light rain
|February 16, 2025
|31.02
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|32.10
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
