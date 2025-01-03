Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 3, 2025, is 18.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.97 °C and 25.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.45 °C and 27.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 4, 2025
|18.20
|Broken clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.68
|Few clouds
|January 6, 2025
|24.75
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|27.04
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|28.49
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|27.21
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|26.33
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025
