Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 22, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 32.51 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 28.71 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 26.3 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 32.15 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 33.99 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 34.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.75 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.83 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.53 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Broken clouds Delhi 35.92 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 21, 2024, is 30.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.14 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 28.14 °C and 32.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

