Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 21, 2024, is 30.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.14 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.14 °C and 32.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 66.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
