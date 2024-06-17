Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 38.94 °C Broken clouds June 19, 2024 37.47 °C Overcast clouds June 20, 2024 40.21 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 38.9 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 36.83 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 34.71 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 35.33 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.39 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 44.61 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 17, 2024, is 34.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 39.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 40.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 39.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024

