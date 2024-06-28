Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.46 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 36.13 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 28.25 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 30.79 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 25.26 °C Heavy intensity rain July 3, 2024 25.67 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 31.43 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 32.71 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 28, 2024, is 32.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 35.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 04:54 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 28.46 °C and 35.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024

