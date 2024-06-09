Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.17 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 10, 2024 39.48 °C Sky is clear June 11, 2024 37.46 °C Sky is clear June 12, 2024 37.2 °C Broken clouds June 13, 2024 38.79 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 39.18 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 37.71 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 35.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 32.32 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.94 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 38.15 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.38 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 9, 2024, is 36.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.17 °C and 42.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.9 °C and 40.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 30.17 °C and 42.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 79.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024

