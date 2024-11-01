Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.24 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 30.76 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 30.18 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 30.79 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 30.96 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 31.38 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 31.01 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.88 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 1, 2024, is 29.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 04:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 32.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 166.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

