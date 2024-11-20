Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.77 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 20, 2024, is 23.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.77 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 21, 2024
|27.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 25, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Few clouds
|November 26, 2024
|27.89 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 27, 2024
|27.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy