Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 26, 2024 26.47 °C Broken clouds November 27, 2024 25.81 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 28.07 °C Overcast clouds November 29, 2024 23.86 °C Overcast clouds November 30, 2024 23.69 °C Light rain December 1, 2024 27.05 °C Light rain December 2, 2024 28.77 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 25, 2024, is 23.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 27.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.94 °C and 28.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 387.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.