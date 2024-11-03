Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024
Nov 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 3, 2024, is 29.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 04:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 345.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 4, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|30.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|31.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|30.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|31.27 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
