Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.76 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 5, 2024 30.02 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 30.07 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 31.01 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.68 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 31.05 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 31.12 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 31.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.06 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.56 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.0 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 4, 2024, is 28.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.76 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 04:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 387.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

