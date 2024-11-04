Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.76 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 4, 2024, is 28.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.76 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 04:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 387.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 5, 2024 30.02 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 30.07 °C Sky is clear
November 7, 2024 31.01 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 30.68 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 31.05 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 31.12 °C Sky is clear
November 11, 2024 31.17 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.06 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 28.56 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.0 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.57 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on November 04, 2024
Kolkata weather update on November 04, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
