Mamata announces compensation for SIR-related deaths; releases 15-year report card of TMC govt

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state government wants the Centre’s cooperation, not its non-cooperation, as she launched the report card of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration’s performance in the last 15 years. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally at Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. (X)

The CM announced compensation for the next of kin of those who died, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Around 40 people have died in the state allegedly during the SIR exercise, the TMC told the Election Commission of India.

“Despite all the atrocities, propaganda, slanders and conspiracy, we want your cooperation. We don’t want non-cooperation. I hope you can hear this,” Banerjee said.

She was speaking after the launch of the report card named ‘Unnayaner Panchali’. The TMC government, which is around four years and six months old now, will complete 15 years in May 2026. The state assembly elections are scheduled next year.

“This is not a political meeting. This is a government meeting. Under cooperative federalism, everyone expects that the Centre and state will work shoulder-to-shoulder. They shouldn’t just quarrel,” she added.

“I don’t do communal politics. I do secular politics. I respect the Constitution and hence I respect people from all communities. Everyone is safe in West Bengal. There would be no detention camps. We won’t allow any lawlessness. We don’t interfere in other states’ matters. Likewise, the Centre should inform the state government first instead of issuing diktats like the British did during colonial rule. Don’t issue instructions forcefully.”

Banerjee, while presenting the report card, said that while the Gross State Domestic Product has grown by 41 times since 2011, the TMC government has created around 20 million jobs in the last 14 years. Tax revenue of the state has gone up by 5.3 times during the period. Around 17.3 million people have been pulled out of poverty in the state.

She lashed out at the Centre for allegedly stopping funds to the state, adding that BJP was spreading lies on social media as they have money-power.

“When will you release the funds? Will you release it ahead of the elections so that work can’t be done and the funds return to the Centre and then you can say that the state didn’t work? We have understood your plan,” she said.

With the crucial assembly elections just a few months away, the chief minister directed the state machinery to complete all developmental works at the earliest. She said that the chief secretary will form a team of officers who would monitor the work pace.

“The chief minister’s only concern is the vote back and whether she wins the elections. The BJP’s concern is the safety and security of the nation and the state. BJP wants to ensure that West Bengal doesn’t turn into Bangladesh. The chief minister wants to change the state’s demography with illegal immigrants. That’s why she is against detention centres,” senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha told the media.