Man found dead, live-in partner injured at a guest house near Kolkata

KOLKATA: A 26-year-old man was found dead and a woman was injured at a guest house in Bidhannagar near Kolkata late on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old woman, who was in a relationship with the man, was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the two had a fight following which the man hanged himself. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We are also yet to question the woman,” said a senior West Bengal police officer.

According to the police, the two had been living together in the guest house for more than two months. The couple earlier lived in Canada and had moved to India some time back. The woman’s parents are in Canada.

Police said the man was from Purulia district while the woman was from Hooghly district.

Police said it appeared that the relations between the couple had strained and they are frequent arguments.

“On Wednesday they had a fight. A common friend came to the guest house and spent some time with them. Later the woman called her brother as the fight continued. When the driver sent by the woman’s brother, reached the guest house, he found that the man was hanging from the fan. The woman was also injured,” said the officer.

Police said the families of the couple have been informed. “We are waiting for the woman to recover and their parents to reach Kolkata. We would be able to get more information after we speak to them,” the officer cited above said.